Consumer alert: Avoiding online threats

With all the stolen data, leaks and ransomware attacks, it's a good idea to review what you can do to keep your information safe.

The most recent wave or ransomware was focused on governments and businesses but hackers also attack private PCs.

Here's what you can do to protect yours:

The most important thing is to always install software updates immediately. Those updates often include patches for vulnerabilities that could hackers into your computer.

If you are not in the habit of regularly backing up your data, start now.

Cybercriminals figured out quickly that backups were their enemy, so they've built ransomware that disables restore points and even data on attached drives.

Experts say it's a good idea to backup current work on a flash drive daily.

For the long-term stuff, you should back it up to an external drive that you can then unplug.

Of course, make sure you don't click on any links or attachments, unless you are absolutely sure you know who sent them.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12