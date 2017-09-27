Consumer alert: Avoiding online threats

With all the stolen data, leaks and ransomware attacks, it's a good idea to review what you can do to keep your information safe.More >>
The victim wired $600 to the scammer, who said his business was based in Richmond. She never got the dog, but she did get a message asking her to wire another $770, claiming the dog was being held at the airport.More >>
Police are still searching for an alleged Facebook scammer, who has targeted mothers across the country, including in Central Virginia.More >>
The New Kent Sheriff's Office is warning residents to "be aware of cars being sold online. Scammers advertise car belongs to a military member needs to sell immediately. Want $$ then ship no way!"More >>
If you buy a product that does not work the way it's supposed to, there may be a way for you to get your money back.More >>
