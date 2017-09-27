Homeless man charged after assaulting woman; holding her for two days

A homeless man has been charged in Chesterfield after police say he sexually and physically assaulted a woman and held her for two days.

Terence L. Harkness, 36, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 22 and was charged with abduction, kidnapping, assault, battery, possession and transport of firearms by convicted felons, reckless handling of a firearm, and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officers say Harkness knew the woman.

This happened around 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 in the area of Oriole Avenue. Officers say when the victim entered the vehicle, Harkness drove to another area, where he threatened and physically attacked her. She attempted to escape, according to police, but returned to the vehicle when Harkness threatened her. At one point, Harkness sexually assaulted the woman, according to officers.

Officers say Harkness held the victim in the 26000 block of Pear Orchard Road until Sunday afternoon. At one point on Saturday, he drove the woman outside of the county but returned to Pear Orchard Road, according to police.

The woman called a relative to pick her up once Harkness left the area on Sunday, according to officers. Police were also called.

At some point during the two-day incident, Harkness fired shots but not at the victim.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12