Two dogs survive being thrown from moving car in Richmond

Two dogs survived being thrown from a moving car in Richmond.

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) are caring for the dogs, while officers look for the person who did this. Unfortunately, they are suffering from multiple injuries and one dog will lose a leg.

RACC has named them Starsky and Hutch. Starsky is a male pit bull mix. Hutch is a female. The plea to help them on RACC's Facebook page has been shared hundreds of times.

On Monday, the dogs survived being thrown from moving car. Hutch has the most severe injuries.

"She has multiple fractures," said Christie Chipps-Peters with RACC. "Her pelvis is fractured. They think in only one spot, maybe two, and then she has multiple femur fractures on both sides. She'll for sure have one leg amputated."

Thankfully, another driver called 911. If they hadn't, "She would have died on the side of the road," said Chipps-Peters. "There's no doubt."

Starsky's head injury required layers of stitches and both dogs came in extremely underweight. But, "He came in happy," said Chipps-Peters. "Just licking everyone's face while they're stitching him up. So he's a very, loving sweet dog."

Chipps-Peters says, for now, RACC can't release many details because of the investigation, but the suspect could face criminal charges.

"We don't know the circumstances," she said. "So we don't know if these are dogs that somebody stole out of somebody's yard then dumped them and got nervous. So if you recognize these dogs, any information will help us."

If an owner does not come forward, the dogs will be available for adoption.

For Starsky, it's as soon as the stitches come out.

However, the road to recovery will take longer for Hutch and it will be costly.

Surgery alone will cost about $4,000. RACC is raising funds right now to help pay for it.

"Because of people helping and loving and supporting our city shelter, we're in a position where we can continue to help and save lives that matter," said Chipps-Peters.

Click here if you would like to help.

