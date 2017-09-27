Drone helps deputies find wanted man

Stafford Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the northern part of the county after receiving a tip that a wanted subject was in the area.

Deputies say they received a report around 8:30 a.m. that Fredy Daniel Velasquez, Jr., of Stafford, was seen in the backyard of a townhome in the 400 block of Pinnacle Drive. Deputies responded to the area, and they found out that Velasquez ran into the woods behind the townhome just before they arrived.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the home and deployed a drone to catch Velasquez. Velasquez was found in the woods between Pinnacle Drive and Mine Road, hiding under a tree.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Velasquez had several outstanding warrants for his arrest and has escaped from deputies before.

The 27-year-old was arrested on two outstanding domestic assault and battery warrants, as well as a capias for failing to comply with pretrial supervision. Velasquez was brought before a magistrate where he was held without bond. He is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12