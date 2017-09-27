McAuliffe: Amazon wants Richmond, Va Beach to bid on HQ2

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe says that he has talked with Amazon about their plans for a second headquarters, and the company wants Richmond and Virginia Beach to enter bids. This, despite the lack of the mass transit that Amazon initially said they desired at the location for the HQ.

McAuliffe announced this during WTOP's Ask the Governor on Wednesday. He said when he told Amazon of the other assets the two cities provided, Amazon said "please have them bid."

"I believe for sure that we will have four or five locations bid," said McAuliffe on WTOP. "They want a dynamic, booming area that is a great place to live...I think we have a great shot."

McAuliffe says there are also locations in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads that would meet the Request for Proposal (RFP). He also admits that every governor in America is working to get the HQ in their state.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12