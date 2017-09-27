Henrico officers attempt to stop car with wanted person inside

Multiple police cars were seen on Hilliard Road in Henrico on Wednesday afternoon because officers were attempting to stop a car with a wanted person inside.

Police say it happened just before 3 p.m. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going for a couple of miles and ended up onto Brook Road.

The chase only lasted a few minutes, and officers decided to end the chase due to public safety and because they know who the person in the car is.

Officers say they will be taking out additional warrants on the person.

