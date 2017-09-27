Petersburg offers job to former Richmond superintendent's wife

The City of Petersburg has offered a job to the wife of a former Richmond superintendent.

Ava Greene Bedden is being offered to lead the Human Resources Department for Petersburg.

This comes after former Human Resources Director Nicole Milne was fired just months into the job because sources felt she was not capable to handle the position.

Bedden has a law degree from Harvard University and is the wife of former Richmond Superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden.

She is expected to start on Oct 16.

