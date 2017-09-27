Sources: Petersburg treasurer admits to stealing $2k in petty cash

The audit requested by the City of Petersburg into wrongdoing among city departments is now complete.

Auditors found Treasurer Kevin Brown admitted to stealing $2,000 in petty cash from his office, according to sources. Brown denied that claim publicly.

Auditors also found questionable practices in Brown’s office when it comes to waiving fees on tax collections.

A special city council meeting has been called for Monday, Oct. 2, at 5:30 p.m. where the city’s consultant will give their wrap-up report to the city. The audit is expected to be discussed.

