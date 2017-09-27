Audit: Petersburg treasurer admits to stealing $2k in petty cash

The audit requested by the City of Petersburg into wrongdoing among city departments is now complete.

Auditors found Treasurer Kevin Brown admitted to stealing $2,000 in petty cash from his office. Brown denied that claim publicly.

Auditors also found questionable practices in Brown’s office when it comes to waiving fees on tax collections.

A special city council meeting has been called for Monday, Oct. 2, at 5:30 p.m. where the city’s consultant will give their wrap-up report to the city. The audit is expected to be discussed.

