Celebrate National Taco Day!

Taco lovers rejoice -- Wednesday is National Taco Day!

Chuy's, which has locations in Glen Allen and Midlothian, has $1 beef tacos that are added to any order and $1 off Mexican beers from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

And Taco Bell is kicking off a "season of tacos," which includes a National Taco Day Gift Set. For $5, you'll get a specially-wrapped box that comes with four of Taco Bell’s more iconic flavored tacos.

