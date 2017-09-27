Celebrate National Taco Day!

The left and center lanes are closed near the Shockoe Valley Bridge due to a crash on Tuesday morning.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.More >>
Republicans are pushing a bill banning many late-term abortions toward House passage.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.More >>
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.More >>
Army veteran Chris Bethel heard every shot so clearly in Las Vegas that he thought they were coming from his floor, and maybe even next door. Bethel says he tried to call 911, the hotel's front desk, and even a hotel across the street, but got no answer.More >>
When Jeff Bridges and his wife Andrea walked into their Las Vegas hotel room, they were taken aback by how huge it was.More >>
A text message from the representative's number in response said the staff was responsible for his anti-abortion messages.More >>
