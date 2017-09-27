Chesterfield schools set schedule for 2018 graduations

Nearly 4,500 Chesterfield County students will walk across the stages of Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia State University to receive their high school diplomas during graduation ceremonies scheduled for June 2018.

The 11 high school graduations will take place the week of June 4 and will be hosted at the two university campuses. Tickets will be required to attend graduation; however, the graduations will be streamed live online and re-aired on Comcast Channel 96 and Verizon Fios Channel 26.

Here is the schedule of graduations:

Monday, June 4, at VSU’s Multipurpose Center

10 a.m.: Carver College and Career Academy

2:30 p.m.: Matoaca High

Wednesday, June 6, at VCU's Siegel Center

10 a.m.: Clover Hill High

2:30 p.m.: Manchester High

7 p.m.: Cosby High

Thursday, June 7, at VCU

10 a.m.: Meadowbrook High

2:30 p.m.: Bird High

7 p.m.: Thomas Dale High

Friday, June 8, at VCU

10 a.m.: Monacan High

2:30 p.m.: James River High

7 p.m.: Midlothian High

