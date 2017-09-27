NBC12 Bon Secours Health Fair continues through 7 p.m. - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Bon Secours Health Fair continues through 7 p.m.

(WWBT) -

The NBC12 Bon Secours Health Fair is being held Wednesday at Short Pump Town Center through 7 p.m. 

The event features a free health screening and professionals who will be available to discuss your health concerns. 

The health fair will be set up in the covered breezeway between Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn at 11800 W. Broad St. 

For more information and directions, visit nbc12.com/healthfair

