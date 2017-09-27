NBC12 Bon Secours Health Fair continues through 7 p.m.

The NBC12 Bon Secours Health Fair is being held Wednesday at Short Pump Town Center through 7 p.m.

The event features a free health screening and professionals who will be available to discuss your health concerns.

The health fair will be set up in the covered breezeway between Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn at 11800 W. Broad St.

For more information and directions, visit nbc12.com/healthfair

