'Respect Richmond' aims to curb gun violence in the city

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and Richmond officials launched "Respect Richmond" on Wednesday, a campaigned designed to reduce gun violence and homicides in the city.

Herring said "Respect Richmond" will be "a new, innovative anti-violence campaign" as the city has seen more than 40 homicides in 2017.

He said that ad campaigns on social media and other new media will reach out to communities directly impacted by gun violence.

This includes ads through game systems and YouTube, Herring said.

"I will do all I can to support Richmond in this effort" he said at Wednesday's announcement at the Peter Paul Development Center, which included Mayor Levar Stoney and Police Chief Alfred Durham.

Durham said the number of people shot -- which includes those who have suffered non-life-threatening injuries -- in Richmond has increased 16 percent so far this year.

Richmond is coming off its deadliest year in a decade as there were more than 60 homicides in Richmond in 2016.

NBC12's Kelly Avellino is following Wednesday's announcement and will have more details on air and online:

Anti gun violence adds will also be on Xbox and other gaming devices. #RespectRichmond — Kelly Avellino NBC12 (@KellyAvellino) September 27, 2017

Respect Richmond launching today to fight gun violence... Reach out directly to community impacted through ad and social media campaign. — Kelly Avellino NBC12 (@KellyAvellino) September 27, 2017

AG Herring: Need to reach people before they reach for gun... huge social media outreach to specific neighborhoods.#RespectRichmond — Kelly Avellino NBC12 (@KellyAvellino) September 27, 2017

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE:

