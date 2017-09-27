'Respect Richmond' aims to curb gun violence in the city - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Respect Richmond' aims to curb gun violence in the city

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and Richmond officials launched "Respect Richmond" on Wednesday, a campaigned designed to reduce gun violence and homicides in the city.

Herring said "Respect Richmond" will be "a new, innovative anti-violence campaign" as the city has seen more than 40 homicides in 2017. 

He said that ad campaigns on social media and other new media will reach out to communities directly impacted by gun violence. 

This includes ads through game systems and YouTube, Herring said.

"I will do all I can to support Richmond in this effort" he said at Wednesday's announcement at the Peter Paul Development Center, which included Mayor Levar Stoney and Police Chief Alfred Durham. 

Durham said the number of people shot -- which includes those who have suffered non-life-threatening injuries -- in Richmond has increased 16 percent so far this year. 

Richmond is coming off its deadliest year in a decade as there were more than 60 homicides in Richmond in 2016

