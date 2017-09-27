$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Henrico

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Henrico matched the first five numbers to win $1 million on Tuesday night.

The winning ticket was sold at the Hari Sai Exxon at 10400 Ridgefield Parkway.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 26 drawing were: 1-10-57-66-75 and the Mega Ball number was 4.

This ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers in the 26 drawing, and one of just two nationwide.

No ticket matched all six numbers to win the $15 million jackpot, so the jackpot grows to an estimated $20 million for Friday night's drawing.

