Red Cross volunteers from VA head to Puerto Rico

More than a dozen volunteers from Virginia are among the nearly 400 Red Cross workers helping in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands after Hurricane Maria roared through the area.

The volunteers have brought thousands of comfort kits, blankets and clean-up kits to the area. The Red Cross is planning to send nearly 20,000 more kits to the area, along with tarps, flash lights and batteries.

One Red Cross volunteer from Virginia -- Jerry Silva -- is flying out of Richmond International Airport on Wednesday morning just days after helping out in Texas with Hurricane Harvey efforts.

"Like so many on our Red Cross team, Jerry's commitment to helping others is unbelievable," said Red Cross Communications Director Jonathan McNamara."Less than a week after returning from Houston to help with Hurricane Harvey, he is going right back out to help in Puerto Rico."

Click here to make a donation to the Red Cross.

Good luck to our Virginia based @RedCross’ers who have arrived in Puerto Rico to help support people impacted by Hurricane #Maria pic.twitter.com/VH7NIE1FMs — Red Cross Virginia (@VARedCross) September 27, 2017

