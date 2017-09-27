Police squash rumors about abductions in Henrico

The Henrico Police Department is putting rumors to rest about alleged attempted child abductions in the western part of the county.

"The Henrico Police Division is aware of recent posts and/or emails circulating concerning alleged attempts to abduct juveniles," police wrote on Facebook on Tuesday night.

The post said the incidents were reported to have happened this past weekend, but they were unrelated to any threats or rumors.

"Additionally, there is no evidence to suggest any of these incidents were an attempt to abduct someone," police said.

The Henrico Police Department asks anyone who sees suspicious activity by calling the non-emergency line at (804) 501-5000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12