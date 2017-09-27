Police squash rumors about abductions in Henrico

The Henrico Police Department is putting rumors to rest about alleged attempted child abductions in the western part of the county.More >>
An NBC12 viewer says they’re working with Animal Control to relocate the pig and have already found a home for it.More >>
The Henrico Police Department says two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries at a shooting at Essex Village apartments on Monday.More >>
Two people were arrested in Henrico face several charges, including assaulting a police officer, in connection with a burglary on Saturday.More >>
Henrico police are holding a Diversity in Law Enforcement Orientation for those who are interested in becoming a police officer.More >>
