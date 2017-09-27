henrico school threats

in henrico -- facebook posts and emails are circulating about alleged attempted child abductions.

now police are putting those rumors to rest.

colleen is in the first alert center with the details.

it essentially says they're aware of the rumors going around in the western part of the county,

but so far, there is no evidence suggestiing these incidents were an attempt to abduct someone.

this post is getting a bunch of shares -- as parents breath a sigh of relief that it's a false alarm, in this case.

you can do so by calling their non-emergency number -- 501-5000.

henrico police also want to remind you to always report suspcious activity.

The Henrico Police Division is aware of recent posts and/or emails circulating concerning alleged attempts to abduct juveniles. These incidents were reported to have occurred this past weekend in the western part of the county. These incidents have been investigated and were determined to be unrelated. Additionally, there is no evidence to suggest any of these incidents were an attempt to abduct someone. The Henrico Police Division reminds citizens to report any suspicious activity by calling our non-emergency number at 501-5000 or 911, depending on the circumstance.