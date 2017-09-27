Chick-fil-A offers free Egg White Grill sandwich through 10:30 a.m.

Attention Chick-fil-A fans! Wednesday is your day to grab a free breakfast sandwich at a participating Richmond-area location.

The restaurant is offering a free Chick-fil-A Egg White Grill to any customer through 10:30 a.m.

"Many of our customers aren’t aware of the wide range of breakfast options we offer, including our protein-packed Egg White Grill," said Todd Mercer, franchise operator of Chick-fil-A at Winterpock. "We invite customers to take a break from their busy schedules and join us for a complimentary breakfast entrée."

The offer is limited to one free sandwich per person and is valid both in the restaurant and in the drive-thru.

