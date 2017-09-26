Virginia Tech unveils new logo

U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore face off in Alabama's GOP primary where President Donald Trump _ and who is better to support him _ has taken center stage.More >>
U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore face off in Alabama's GOP primary where President Donald Trump _ and who is better to support him _ has taken center stage.More >>
Nearly everyone has no power and more than half the people don't have water after Category 4 Hurricane Maria roared across the island Sept. 20.More >>
Nearly everyone has no power and more than half the people don't have water after Category 4 Hurricane Maria roared across the island Sept. 20.More >>
Saudi Arabia says it will allow women to drive for the first time in the ultra-conservative kingdom.More >>
Saudi Arabia says it will allow women to drive for the first time in the ultra-conservative kingdom.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Tuesday marks one year since a 21-year-old Richmond woman vanished, leaving those closest to Keeshae Jacobs to re-energize their efforts to bring her home.More >>
Tuesday marks one year since a 21-year-old Richmond woman vanished, leaving those closest to Keeshae Jacobs to re-energize their efforts to bring her home.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin reports crews responded to a fire near the Shell Convent plant in the 10000 block of Hwy. 44 in St. James Parish Tuesday night.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin reports crews responded to a fire near the Shell Convent plant in the 10000 block of Hwy. 44 in St. James Parish Tuesday night.More >>