Richmond mother still hopeful one year after 21-year-old's disappearance

Tuesday marks one year since a 21-year-old Richmond woman vanished, leaving those closest to Keeshae Jacobs to re-energize their efforts to bring her home. Family and friends gathered outside of the home Jacobs lived in with her mother.

Not knowing where your own child creates a pain you can't imagine unless you've been there. That's why a Richmond mother is doing all she can to heal a wound that's still bleeding.

"This little light of mine, I’m going to let it shine,” loved ones sang with candles in hand.

A song of hope for a light that's gone dim. Yet, they're optimistic Keeshae Jacobs will shine again.

"I'm the one that's hurting the most because she's not here,” said her mother, Toni Jacobs.

A little over a week after Jacobs went missing, search crews got to work combing Chimborazo Park, the last place she was last seen. At the same time, her relatives were going door to door handing out fliers. One year later, they're still giving out fliers and wearing t-shirts in Keeshae's honor as they come together in prayer and reflection.

"To let Keeshae know she's missed and I love her…I did it at home because she's missing from home,” her mother added.

Relatives have questioned if someone was holding her against her will. They've shared what they know with police. Tuesday, investigators said there are no new details into the case.

"It’s hard. It's hard,” said her aunt, Elfreda Tyler-Anderson.

There are so many memories.

"When she smiles, it will make you melt. It's like you just want to hug her," she added. That's something they haven’t been able to do in 12 months.

"She's missing from my arms. Keeshae, mommy loves you so much, and I miss you so much and I'm not giving up until you get home,” Jacobs said.

Restoring not only this family's joy but also their light.

On social media, there's an outpouring of support, well-wishes for a positive outcome energy that's helping a heartbroken mother get through the pain.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12