Richmond police: Victim robbed by 3 men at gunpoint

Richmond police are investigating an armed robbery.

It happened in the 500 block of South Laurel Street, near the Oregon Hill neighborhood, between 7:30 and 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say a man was robbed by two black men and a white man, and one of them was armed. The men ran off after stealing from the victim.

Anyone with any information on this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

