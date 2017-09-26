VCU police investigate report of sexual assault

VCU police are investigating a report of a sexual assault on campus.

The incident happened on or around Sept. 22 in an on-campus housing facility, and police say it was reported to them on Monday.

Police say the suspect knew the survivor. No other information has been released.

VCU police notified students of the incident on Tuesday night.

VCU police issued the following tips about sexual assaults to the community:

Engaging in any type of sexual activity without the voluntary, informed and active consent of your partner is sexual assault.

Always seek verbal, sober, clear consent. Immediately stop sexual advances if the other person indicates no interest or if they say "no." Consent to one sexual act does not imply consent to another. The absence of a “no” does not mean “yes.”

Sexual assault is non-consensual activity, ranging from unwanted touching to forced intercourse, which can include sexual contact with someone who is impaired by alcohol, drugs, or any other intoxicant that impairs the person’s judgment.

Alcohol and drugs may impair judgment, making it difficult to notice unsafe situations and intervene to help others. If either party is incapacitated by alcohol or drugs, consent cannot be given.

Never pressure or coerce someone into engaging in sexual activity.

Approximately 75 percent of rapes are committed by acquaintances (https://rainn.org/).

If you are ever in a situation where you are unsure, or scared, call VCU Police at (804) 828-1234 immediately.

If you witness a situation that appears unsafe or makes you uncomfortable, intervene if it's safe to do so or go to a safe area and call for help. Bystander intervention is a known tool to help to prevent campus sexual assault. We encourage the VCU community to download and use the free LiveSafe mobile safety application on iOS and Android smartphones.

Be on the lookout for suspicious people who may attempt to isolate someone who is intoxicated or has been drinking.

