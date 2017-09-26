Norfolk Ikea to open in 2019

Police are still searching for an alleged Facebook scammer, who has targeted mothers across the country, including in Central Virginia.More >>
Police are still searching for an alleged Facebook scammer, who has targeted mothers across the country, including in Central Virginia.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Saudi Arabia says it will allow women to drive for the first time in the ultra-conservative kingdom.More >>
Saudi Arabia says it will allow women to drive for the first time in the ultra-conservative kingdom.More >>
Nearly everyone has no power and more than half the people don't have water after Category 4 Hurricane Maria roared across the island Sept. 20.More >>
Nearly everyone has no power and more than half the people don't have water after Category 4 Hurricane Maria roared across the island Sept. 20.More >>
U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore face off in Alabama's GOP primary where President Donald Trump _ and who is better to support him _ has taken center stage.More >>
U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore face off in Alabama's GOP primary where President Donald Trump _ and who is better to support him _ has taken center stage.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.More >>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin reports crews responded to a fire near the Shell Convent plant in the 10000 block of Hwy. 44 in St. James Parish Tuesday night.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin reports crews responded to a fire near the Shell Convent plant in the 10000 block of Hwy. 44 in St. James Parish Tuesday night.More >>
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway near the Patton Museum.More >>
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway near the Patton Museum.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Auburn University's Campus Safety & Security confirmed Tuesday that it has received a report from a woman who believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house.More >>
Auburn University's Campus Safety & Security confirmed Tuesday that it has received a report from a woman who believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house.More >>