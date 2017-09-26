Norfolk Ikea to open in 2019

If you were looking forward to the new Ikea opening in Norfolk soon, you will have to wait a little longer.

Ikea announced on Tuesday that while a contractor was hired to build the new store, the grand opening was pushed back to 2019.

The store was originally set to open in 2018.

The groundbreaking is planned for this fall at the site on Northampton Boulevard, just off of Interstate 64. The groundbreaking was originally slated to this past spring, according to WAVY.

The only other Ikea in Virginia is in Woodbridge.

