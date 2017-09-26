'Homeland' to film in Richmond; list of street closures and parking restrictions

"Homeland" will be filming in Richmond this week, which means there will be street closures and parking restrictions.

Filming will begin on Friday, Sept. 29, but there will be some parking restrictions beforehand so crews can prep for filming.

Parking restrictions on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 28:

The east side of Strawberry Street between Hanover and Grove avenues - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The north side of Grove Avenue - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking restrictions will also be in effect on Friday:

Strawberry Street between Grove and Hanover avenues - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The north side of Grove Avenue between North Davis and North Shields streets - 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A parking restriction will also be in effect on Monday, which is when the series will wrap up filming in Richmond.

The east side of Strawberry Street - 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Also, Strawberry Street between Hanover and Grove avenues will be closed on Friday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., which is when the series will be filming.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12