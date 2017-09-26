New law would ban wild animals in Richmond

"Homeland" will be filming in Richmond this week, which means there will be street closures and parking restrictions.More >>
A guy walked into Richmond Animal Care and Control asking about a permit for a black panther, a few months back, according to Supervisor Rob Leinberger.More >>
RPS acting superintendent Thomas Kranz says they have taken the two fountains that tested high for lead levels at George Mason and Ginter Park out of service.More >>
Sources tell NBC12 that Donnie "Dirt Woman" Corker -- a local icon and legendary activist -- has died.More >>
The roads surrounding the Lee Monument are essentially shut down. Trucks were towing cars from restricted areas after drivers were warned for days of the no parking zones.More >>
