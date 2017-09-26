Acts of Kindness: Richmond student honors principal

While some students dread going to the principal’s office, honor roll student, Alexis Gresham likes to visit several times a week.

The high school sophomore calls her middle school principal“ a mentor and second mom.” These two share a close bond and even a wardrobe.

When Alexis needed business attire to network and do interviews, the principal supplied loads of dresses, blazers, tops.

Alexis’ mom, Mary, a teacher and single parent of four, says she’s grateful to have Principal Cherita Sears in “her village.”

The principal says she didn’t hesitate to clean out her closet and give clothing to her former student. Sears says she feels blessed and just loves sharing her blessings.

She calls 16-year-old Alexis a classy, smart, kind, young lady, who will definitely continue to be successful and continue giving back to others.

