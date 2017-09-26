Hopewell police search for suspect in connection with two commercial burglaries

Hopewell police are searching for a suspect in connection with two commercial burglaries early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the Family Dollar, located at 1033 Elm Street, around 3:45 a.m. for an alarm activation. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the store's front door was broken.

The investigation revealed that the suspect forced entry, activated the alarm system, and ran from the store before police arrived.

About 45 minutes later, officers responded to the S&N Market, located at 3420 Courthouse Road, after they received a call from a witness about glass breaking.

When police arrived, they discovered one of the front glass doors had been shattered. He was captured on security cameras, smashing the door and climbing over it. A couple of minutes later, he left the store with some items in his hands.

Officers say he stole some Newport cigarettes and ran from the scene before police arrived.

Police describe the suspect as a black man between 20 and 30 years old, 5-feet-8-inches tall to 6-feet-1-inch tall, 180 to 220 pounds with a large build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black and white sneakers. Officers say the suspect was also wearing light-colored gloves, had a white t-shirt covering the lower part of his face, and was carrying a plastic bag.

Anyone with any information on the suspect's whereabouts can call Detective David Hirn at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

