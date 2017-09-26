2 water fountains removed from Richmond schools after testing for lead

Officials with Richmond Public Schools say their water is safe, even though two water fountains were shut down. Levels of lead were detected in the water at two Richmond elementary schools.

RPS acting superintendent Thomas Kranz says they have taken the two fountains that tested positive for lead at George Mason and Ginter Park Elementary schools out of service. The testing was done on Aug. 31.

Kranz says the fountain at George Mason tested for 0.5 - 1.2 parts per billion, while Ginter Park tested for 0.5 - 3.0 parts per billion. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends schools do not exceed water lead concentrations of more than 1 part per billion. Federal and state standards sit at about 20 parts per billion, but Kranz says those standards are known for being outdated.

Kranz says RPS proactively removed the fountains and will do additional research to determine if they need to take any other corrective action.

"The ultimate thing we are going to do inside the school system - which we have done from the beginning - is ensure the safety of our students," said Kranz.

The school district is handing out bottled water at the schools where the fountains were shut down.

"The water today is safe," said Kranz. "The water at the measurements that were done at George Mason and Ginter Park are all safe. Is it higher than what was recommended by the American Association of Pediatrics? Yes."

This comes after a series of renovations at George Mason Elementary, after complaints by teachers and parents.

Richmond will be conducting extensive water testing at its schools to meet a newly-passed state law. The district will also be developing a plan to address any water quality issues.

