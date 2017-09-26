Man arrested in Hopewell after robbing victim at gunpoint during game of cards

Hopewell police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery. This happened while he was playing cards with someone he knew, according to officers.

Police responded around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday to the 500 block of Bolling Court. Officers say during a game of cards, Davonta Peterson, 22, displayed a firearm, stole the victim's money, and ran from the scene.

Peterson was arrested on Tuesday for the charges of armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was transported to Riverside Regional Jail, where he is currently being held until he is arraigned in court.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Detective Cameron List at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

Police are still investigating.

