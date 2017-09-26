Over 200 marijuana plants found growing at Caroline home; deputies search for couple

Caroline County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for two people after finding over 200 marijuana plants growing in their home.

Deputies are looking for Sy Reilly Jarvis, of St. Augustine, Fla., and Rachael Erin Jarvis, of Woodford.

Deputies say they were conducting a grand larceny investigation in the Woodford area of Fredricksburg Turnpike on Sept. 21. During the investigation, they visited a nearby home to ask residents if they have seen any suspicious activity in the area.

When deputies arrived, they smelled marijuana coming from the home. They say the Jarvises ran into the woods in the back of the home.

Deputies and K-9 units then searched the outside of the home, while narcotics investigators obtained a search warrant. Investigators found over 200 marijuana plants growing all over the property, designed for soil-less growing.

The Jarvises are charged with manufacturing marijuana, conspiracy to manufacture marijuana, and three counts of child endangerment.

Anyone with any information on the Jarvises whereabouts is asked to call Investigator M. Lewis at the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at (804) 633-5400, the anonymous tip line at (804) 633-1033, or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

