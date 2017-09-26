At least 12 cars broken into, 2 cars stolen in Prince George

Prince George police need the public's help in finding the people responsible for breaking into at least 12 cars and stealing two vehicles.

Officers say the crime spree happened in the south end of the county early Sunday morning. According to police, the items that were taken from the cars include sunglasses, credit cards, cash, ID cards, and a handgun.

Police recovered one of the cars, but they are still looking for a black 2013 Jaguar XJ with Virginia plates RSBJR. Officers say the tags were removed from the car to escape detection.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773 or 804-733-2777.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12