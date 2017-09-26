Fatal drug overdose in Chesterfield leads to homicide indictment

A grand jury has indicted a Chesterfield man after a person died from a drug overdose last year.

Police say 27-year-old Christian Ortman overdosed on heroin on Feb. 14, 2016 at a home in the 5000 block of Caldwell Avenue. Investigators say 28-year-old Charles Dobson Jr. gave the heroin to Ortman.

Dobson had moved to California, but he surrendered to police on May 23, 2017 for a warrant for distribution of a controlled substance. After the grand jury indicted Dobson for felony homicide, police arrested Dobson on Sept. 20.

Dobson was released on Sept. 21 on $5,000 bond.

