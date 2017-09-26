RVA Parenting: CATS Scrub goes well

Here’s a great follow-up to our story on the CATS program!

The organization -- Children's Assistive Technology Services -- just held a “scrub event” to get used equipment ready for new homes.

The organization collects gently-used or outgrown pieces of equipment for kids with disabilities. They scrub them down and redistribute them to homes where they are needed.



"We had an amazing equipment scrub! We had 42 volunteers (not including CATS Team) many of whom were VCU therapy students," said the organizer. "They cleaned 28 pieces of therapy equipment in 3 hours and five pieces went home that day to families in need. We are working on a spread sheet of what items we have available to donate to families."

