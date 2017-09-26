RVA Parenting: Pumpkin Patch Guide!

RVA Parenting contributors from RichmondMom.com are putting together some ideas for fall.

From the crisp autumn days to the blazing colors of changing leaves, fall is filled with beauty and excitement. Fall is also a time of tradition for many families and one of the most common traditions is to pick pumpkins at a pumpkin patch.

There’s nothing quite like heading out to a local farm to choose the perfect pumpkin for carving, baking and decorating.

Many farms not only offer pick-your-own pumpkin options but also provide countless family-friendly fall activities that will keep children of all ages entertained for hours. Find the right pumpkin patch to make this fall memorable!

