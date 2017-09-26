Sources: Richmond icon 'Dirt Woman' has died

Sources tell NBC12 that Donnie "Dirt Woman" Corker -- a local icon and legendary activist -- has died.

"Thank you, Donnie, for making Richmond a more vibrant place to be," a friend wrote in a Facebook group devoted to Corker.

Corker, 65, was suffering from health issues, according to posts on the Facebook group.

Earlier this year, friends hosted a toast for Corker -- known for his cross dressing -- and said a documentary was being planned.

"Dirt Woman has been one of RVA’s most unique characters for many years," organizers posted online.

The site also noted Corker being known for a run for mayor, a best-selling calendar, mud wrestling Dave Brockie and playing Mrs. Santa at the annual Hamaganza. He was also a frequent caller to Elliot in the Morning.

