New Petersburg police chief addresses recent violence in city

Days after a Petersburg teenager is gunned down, the city's new police chief is calling on the community to help tackle the growing violence in the city.

Chief Kenneth Miller is sharing his plan of action. The chief is putting a big emphasis on community policing, establishing trust with the community and more training for officers. The department has a lot of work cut out for them, because the latest crime stats show that the rate of violent crime is up across the board.

India Phelps and her son visited the very spot her godson 16-year-old Tyree Rives was gunned down Saturday morning. A small memorial is growing on West High Street.

"The day before Tyree got killed, he was with me," she said. "He was so happy. I just pray they find whoever did it."

Across town, Chief Kenneth Miller is laying out a plan of action to address the growing violence. Only on the job for a little more than a month, the chief has assembled a new leadership team, is working with federal and community partners and is pushing community policing.

"We're making it safer so people can talk to police and recognize that we are public servants," he said. "We're here to work for you and work with you."

The latest numbers show violent crime is up compared to this time last year. The police department released the numbers between January to September:

The homicide rate has more than doubled from four in 2016, to 10 in 2017

Robberies of a business have jumped from nine in 2016, to 23 in 2017

Robberies of an individual were at 25 in 2016, to 37 in 2017

The chief says 87 illegal firearms were taken off the streets in the short time he's been in office.

"Not because of me, but because of the great men and women policing this great city," says Chief Miller.

The chief is focusing on morale. Last year, officers took a pay cut, and sources say close to two dozen officers left the department. He says there will be more training and independence.

"It's about giving them pride," he said. "Giving them a sense of training, giving them a sense that they can survive on a street that's really not safe."

There are more boots on the ground, including six officers who just completed the academy. The chief says he's relying on his leadership team to work out the issues of pay and equipment. Officer fatigue is also getting addressed by reducing shifts from 12 hours to 10.

The chief says he's also encouraging people to turn in their illegal firearms by either calling them to pick it up, or bring the guns to the police department.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12