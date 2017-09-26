'Special dog' at RACC gets his 'special home'

King -- a 6-month-old German Shepherd -- that was part of a long court case was adopted this week from Richmond Animal Care and Control.

Last week, RACC posted to Facebook that King is "a special dog that needs a special home" due to a case of mega esophagus.

The illness means that King has to be fed while setting up.

This week RACC posted to Facebook that King has been adopted.

King has to have "limited water intake management for the rest of his life," RACC posted on Facebook last week.

The post says RACC's officers, vet and the commonwealth's attorney "fought very hard for this pup."

