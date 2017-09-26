Roaming pig caught by Henrico Animal Protection

Henrico Country Animal Protection has caught a pig after it was spotted Tuesday morning on Nuckols Road.

Craig Forman took video that showed Henrico police officers trying to capture the pig earlier in the day. The pig was later caught running in traffic by Nuckols Road and Lake Brook Drive.

Officers confirm the pig is domesticated and neutered. An NBC12 viewer says they’re working with Animal Control to relocate the pig and have already found a home for it. Two other pigs at Henrico’s animal shelter are currently up for adoption.

This is the second pig sighting in the past week. There's no word on whether or not it's the same pig.

Last week, Lt. S.M. Sears with Henrico's Animal Protection urged anyone who comes into contact with a pig "to gently herd the pig into a fenced in area if there is one available. Another option would be to attempt to regularly feed the pig in a designated area to get it accustomed to coming to a specific place."

Sears also suggested using a live dog trap to attempt to capture the pig.

Sears urged residents to not chase the pig.

"It is virtually impossible for anyone to chase and catch a pig that is free roaming," Sears said. "Our officers would be happy to discuss a potential plan of action with anyone in the area that would like to assist."

