Pig on the run -- again -- in Henrico

An NBC12 viewer spotted a pig on the run on Nuckols Road on Tuesday morning.

Craig Forman took the video that showed Henrico police officers trying to capture the pig.

This is the second pig sighting in the past week. There's no word on whether or not it's the same pig.

Last week, Lt. S.M. Sears with Henrico's Animal Protection urged anyone who comes into contact with a pig "to gently herd the pig into a fenced in area if there is one available. Another option would be to attempt to regularly feed the pig in a designated area to get it accustomed to coming to a specific place."

Sears also suggested using a live dog trap to attempt to capture the pig.

Sears urged residents to not chase the pig.

"It is virtually impossible for anyone to chase and catch a pig that is free roaming," Sears said. "Our officers would be happy to discuss a potential plan of action with anyone in the area that would like to assist."

If anyone has seen any pigs, call Henrico Animal Control at (804) 727-8800.

