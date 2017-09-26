Driver injured, students OK in Hanover after VDOT truck, bus mirrors collide

A school bus driver sustained minor injuries Tuesday morning when the mirrors of a VDOT dump truck and a school bus collided.

The Hanover school system said three students from South Anna Elementary School were on board and were transported to the school by another bus.

No students were injured.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office says the bus driver sustained injuries from the mirror glass and was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

