'This is Us' returns to NBC Tuesday night

The popular show "This is Us" returns to NBC on Tuesday night, one of several shows making season premiers this week.

"This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death," the show says on its website.

"This is Us" airs at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Also this week, "The Voice" returned on Monday and will also air on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

This season features Jennifer Hudson as a coach alongside Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

In addition to those debuts, NBC is bringing back "Will & Grace" at 9 p.m. Thursday.

The sitcom aired nearly 200 episodes from 1998 to 2006 and stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.

