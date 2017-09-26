Child OK after being struck by vehicle on Old Centralia Road

A child on a bike was struck on Old Centralia Road at West Hundred Road on Tuesday morning.

Chesterfield EMS officials said the child was OK after the incident.

There's no information on whether or not charges have been filed.

The incident did cause traffic delays in the area around 7:30 a.m.

