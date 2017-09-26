No injuries reported in kitchen fire in Chesterfield - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

No injuries reported in kitchen fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a kitchen a home in the 1700 block of Treewood Lane on Tuesday. 

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the home just off Providence Road in Chesterfield. 

Chesterfield fire officials said the blaze started in the kitchen. 

