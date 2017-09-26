No injuries reported in kitchen fire in Chesterfield

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a kitchen a home in the 1700 block of Treewood Lane on Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the home just off Providence Road in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield fire officials said the blaze started in the kitchen.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12