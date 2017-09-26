VA National Guard assists in hurricane relief efforts

A team from Virginia is helping hurricane victims in the U.S. Virgin Islands. (Source: VA National Guard)

A group of Virginia National Guard soldiers are helping hurricane victims in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Staunton-based 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team headed to the area on Sunday night from Blackstone to join a multi-state, multi-agency response.

"I am incredibly proud of how quickly and safely the Soldiers of the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team have come together in order to get much-needed assistance to the U.S. Virgin Islands, and that pride is amplified by the fact that these soldiers volunteered to go," said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the adjutant general of Virginia.

Soldiers assigned to team stationed in Hamptons Roads, Northern Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and the Lynchburg/Roanoke area are taking part in the mission.

Soldiers from nearly every other major command in the Virginia National Guard are also providing personnel, including the Fort Belvoir-based 29th Infantry Division, the Virginia Beach-based 329th Regional Support Group, the Bowling Green-base 91st Cyber Brigade, the Fort Pickett-based Medical Command, the Sandston-based 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment as well as Joint Force Headquarters-Virginia and Virginia Air National Guard.

"Our soldiers have left their jobs and their loved ones on very short notice to undertake a noble cause, and they couldn’t do that without the critical support at home and at work," said Williams.

