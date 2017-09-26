What's Driving You Crazy: Construction on Boydton Plank Road

A stretch of construction on Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie has had construction going on for much of the year.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has been working on bridge repairs on Route 1 over the CSX property, just north of Keelers Mill Road since February.

Travel lanes have been reduced and the speed limit is 45 mph.

Driver will need to have patience for a few more months as VDOT expects construction to continue until spring of next year.

