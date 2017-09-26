Poll: Confederate statue debate, President Trump may influence governor's race

A new survey shows that President Donald Trump's low popularity among Virginia voters and the issue of Confederate statues may influence the governor's race.

"(Ed) Gillespie appears to have a Donald Trump problem, but (Robert) Northam may have a Robert E. Lee problem," said Quentin Kidd, director of the Wason Center for Public Police at Christopher Newport University.

The survey shows Trump's approval rating among likely voters in Virginia stands at 35 percent. Among voters for Gillespie, 75 percent approve of the job Trump is doing, but 16 percent disapprove.

Nearly three of out four of Gillespie voters say Trump is not a factor in their choice.

Northam voters have a 96 percent disapproval rating for Trump, while more than half say Trump is a factor in their vote.

On the issue of Confederate monuments, the survey shows that 54 percent of likely voters oppose removing the statues from public places, while 36 percent support the removal.

Just over 30 percent of likely voters say the monuments symbolize racism while 47 percent say they represent southern pride.

Northam has said he prefers the monuments be moved to museums, but local governments should make the decision.

Gillespie wants the monuments to stay, but add historical context.

