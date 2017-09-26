Mother not giving up hope to find daughter missing for one year

As Tuesday marks one year since Keeshae Jacobs went missing in Chimborazo Park, her mother, Toni Jacobs, is holding a candlelight vigil in her honor.

She continues to post to the "Help Find Keeshae Jacobs" Facebook page to ask the public to help find Keeshae.

"If she is watching, just let her know that mommy loves her," Jacobs said last year after Keeshae went missing. "I'm doing everything I can to try to find her so she can come home to me. I miss her so much, and I love her with all my heart."

Keeshae Jacobs, who was 21 when she went missing, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in Chimborazo Park wearing black shorts, pink and black basketball shoes and a pink scarf.

She also has tattoos of a leaf on her right foot, paws on her right leg and a flower on her right hand.

Toni Jacobs is holding the vigil at her Richmond home on Tuesday night.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

