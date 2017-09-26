2 people injured in shooting at Essex Village apartments

Two people were injured in the shooting at Essex Village on Monday. (Source: NBC12)

The Henrico Police Department says two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries at a shooting at Essex Village apartments on Monday night.

Police arrived to the scene around 10:45 p.m. to find two men with gunshot wounds.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12