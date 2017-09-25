VCU students say men chased them and attacked them in the Fan

Two VCU students say they were chased down and beaten by strangers this weekend in the Fan.

The college students say they parked their car near the Visual Arts Center Friday night and went out for a bit. When they got back here just after 1 a.m. Saturday, they say three of them piled into a two-seater convertible with two people buckled into the shotgun.

They claim a few guys approached them, heckled, and threatened them. The driver says they left, went down around a corner and came to a stop at Floyd and Granby.

Then, behind them, they say one of the guys was running at full speed, jumped onto the back of the convertible and started punching everyone in the car.

"He hit me, once right in the nose and two or three times on the top of the head, like I have a large knot on the back left side of my head," Alex Curran said.

In the two-seater, the two say a third friend named Natalie was double buckled on Alex's lap. The driver, Nelson Rupp, said, "He hit Natalie in the back of the head with a glass beer bottle."

That's when Nelson says she got out of the driver seat and went to get the attacker off of the back of her car -- that's when they say Nelson was assaulted.

Curran explained what he saw. "When I looked back, he had Nelson in his arms like this, so like the crook of her knees were here, and her shoulders were up here and slammed her on the concrete."

They say the attacker's friends showed up, broke it up, and the three guys ran off. During this time, Nelson and Alex say no other cars came up behind theirs and not a single witness came up to them. Nelson says they drove the others home and went to the hospital on Saturday. A doctor's report says, "due to head trauma, neither should be at work or school for a few days."

They filed a report with Richmond police late Sunday night, and officers say they are investigating. Richmond Police made this post on the social networking app Nextdoor:

Hello all, I have been advised that a posting title "Assault/Battery/Attempted Murder" was posted on Nextdoor.com This was an assault that happened Saturday morning, between 1 AM to 2 AM. The incident started in the area of 1800 block W. Main Street, possible in front of or in parking lot of the Visual Art Center (the incident happened after the Visual Art Centers working hours, center not involved) and ended in the area of Floyd and Granby St.. RPD does not tolerate this type of action. I am reaching out to all in the area if they have video cameras to view them for possible evidence/video of the assault. If you have any information or evidence please contact me at Bill.woo@richmondgov.com. I will make sure it gets passed along. If you need to speak with a detective or myself you can call me 646-1728. Together we will keep our streets safe, Lt. Bill W. Woo

