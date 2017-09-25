Pro, local players react to National Anthem protests

National anthem protests in the NFL have been going on for more than a year, but they are at a new level in the wake of comments from President Trump.

It seems everyone has an opinion on the demonstrations, from the pros to players at the local level.

Most Redskins stood arm-in-arm on Sunday night as the anthem played before their nationally-televised game against the Raiders. Some took a knee. After the game, players who normally sat on the sideline when it came to social issues, spoke about how the president's comments from Friday sparked them to act.

"You mess with one, you mess with us all. Nobody was divided in this. We want unity, we stand for something. I'm telling you, this man is not welcome in Washington, D.C." said Josh Norman.

"When we speak up about politics, it's 'You guys should stick to sports.' I guess you could say, 'You guys need to stick to politics,' " said Chris Thompson.

"The young people, they look up to us. So how we act is how they're going to respond," said Norman.

In Richmond, many athletes took notice. At Virginia Union University, where some Panther football players have previously taken a knee during the national anthem, Head Coach Mark James is seizing the moment.

"It's a teaching moment that you can't let go. An opportunity to speak to young men about what happens in the world and how to deal with things, so it's all about being able to understand tolerance to the needs and beliefs of others," said James.

James said he'll continue to support his players' decision to stand or knee during the national anthem and encourage them to stay engaged in the social climate.

"You want your student athletes to become more aware of what's going on around them, and you want people in the community to be agents of change not agents of satisfaction," said James.

An estimated 180 players took a knee during the national anthem at NFL stadiums yesterday. That doesn't count the three teams that chose to stay in the locker room.

These protests took on a new life this past weekend, and players at all levels are taking notice.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12